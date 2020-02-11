Home » EPL: Man United’s Portuguese Full-Back Has This To Say About Compatriot Fernandes

Dalot and Fernandes (right) in Man Utd training (Getty Images)

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United full-back, Diogo Dalot has lauded the addition of compatriot Bruno Fernandes to the club based in the northwest of England.

Concise News reports that after a prolonged transfer saga, Portuguese midfielder, Fernandes sealed a move to Old Trafford last month.

The erstwhile Sporting Lisbon captain has featured for the struggling club once since his switch to England, and he is part of the United squad currently training in Spain during the tentative league break.

Dalot – also a Portuguese – is pleased to have Fernandes in the Reds’ ranks.

“Perfectly. I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already,” the full-back told the club’s website.

“He is getting on very well with the lads, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

“So, it is one more to help the team.”

After facing Chelsea in their next Premier League match, Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in their first tie of the Europa League knockout stages.

The Red Devils will travel to Belgium on February 20 before hosting Watford and then Club Brugge for the return leg within that next week.

