EPL: Solskjaer Speaks On Ighalo Playing Against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Odion Ighalo would be in the Manchester United squad for the Premier League clash with Chelsea next Monday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on deadline day last month from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

He, however, missed the club’s training camp in Spain due to fears he could be denied re-entry into Britain if restrictions against the outbreak of Coronavirus are tightened.

Speaking on Tuesday, the United manager said the striker will be involved in the match which could have a crucial bearing on who finishes in the top four this term and qualifies for the Champions League next season.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” Solskjaer told the club’s website.

“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo, who has played his club football in China for the past three years after joining Changchun Yatai from Watford, was signed as an emergency cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea presently occupies the fourth and final Champions League spot and are six points clear of eighth-placed United.

The other three Champions League places look destined for Liverpool, Manchester City and third-placed Leicester, who have a 10 point advantage over fifth-placed Sheffield United and a game in hand to boot.