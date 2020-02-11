Edo: Gunmen Attack APC Secretary House In Benin

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs have attacked the home of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Secretary in Edo State, Lawrence Okah, Concise News reports.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning after the attack, Okah said he was fortunate to still be alive and talking.

He, however, called for an investigation into the attack, adding that the perpetrators be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Reacting to the attack, former governorship aspirant Osagie Ize-Iyamu, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of masterminding the attack and asked him to warn his thugs.

The APC stalwart, who was at Okah’s house on a solidarity visit, warned politicians in Edo not to turn the state to a war zone ahead of the governorship election and wondered why nobody has been arrested.

He also the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and President Muhammadu Buhari to the recent attacks in the state.

“Since the beginning of these series of attacks on our members in the state, we are surprised that no arrest has been. Will the police say they don’t know about it? We know that if the police want to do their jobs they can do it perfectly, so we are calling on them to do their jobs and save our lives,” he said.