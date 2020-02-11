Popular media personality Denrele Edun has told his fans that they are not meant for everyone, as the world is full of people who never find something good about others.

Denrele while recounting an experience he had with a friend’s husband who never liked him said not being liked by everyone is an indication of one’s authenticity.

The media personality said he overheard his friend’s husband calling him gay, adding that he hated the sight of him.

He wrote “here’s a close friend of mine (we go way back) whose Expatriate husband can’t STAND the very sight of me. Considering the fact that we have mutual alliances, we run into each other occasionally. And she’s in the strategic Media industry so that’s even more than often.

“First time he sighted me at a dinner party for one of my close buddies (and just so you know, my sensory organs are exceedingly sharp), I heard him whisper to his wife (my friend), “I HATE THE VERY SIGHT OF THAT GUY.

FUCKING HOMOSEXUAL. I HOPE HE’S NOT YOUR FRIEND”. And I knowingly walked up to them with the biggest welcoming smile plastered all over my face, hugged my friend, shook his hand in a limp shake which he withdrew quickly like I had the Coronavirus and moved away.

“I thought to myself, “White man? That’s a first!” They usually find me intriguing and assume I’m some sort of RockStar!

“The other day, we were at a Champagne oriented event and forgetting my resolve, I ran up to her.

Hugged her. Told her how I had missed her (very true) and and moment I tried to greet her husband, she laughed and said to all our other friends around us, “MY HUSBAND DOESN’T LIKE DENRELE..”

“I decided to break the ice again. Tried to say hi. This time he backed hurriedly away from me with an irritated demeanor and moved further down the patio muttering “I’LL KILL SOMEONE…” and something else I didn’t quite catch! Everyone noticed this but it still fell down to this look; MY WIDE CLEVER FOOL LAUGH! And wholeheartedly too!

“Suddenly, a group of friends sighted me, screamed my name and whirled me away to meet their foreign friends who were enthusiastically THRILLED to meet me!

“You are not for everyone, and that’s okay. The world is full of people who, no matter what you do, will point blank NOT like you.

“Being disliked by some is simply a byproduct of being authentic to who you truly are. But it is also filled with people who will LOVE YOU FIERCELY! You are not for everyone, and that’s okay!