Coronavirus: Death Toll From Outbreak Surpasses 1,000

Figures released by health authorities in China have revealed that death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak has passed the 1,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that no lesser than 100 persons died from the virus on Monday, an increase that exceeded the 97 deaths recorded the day before, with the death toll now up to 1,016.

China’s National Health Commission reported that 103 of the 108 new deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where the outbreak first began.

Within the same 24-hour period, 2,478 new infections were confirmed nationwide, bringing the total tally up to 37,626.

In Hubei province alone, the number of confirmed cases has reached over 30,000.