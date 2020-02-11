Boko Haram: Zulum Berates Nigerian Army Over Fresh Attack

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has slammed the Nigerian Army for failing to protect residents of the state and leaving them to be attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

Concise News reports that at least 30 persons were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked travellers in Auno, 30-kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday night.

Speaking when he visited the scene of the incident on Monday alongside the garrison commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the governor expressed concern that the army has not established a military base in Auno.

He alleged that soldiers were meant to secure the community desert and the people around 5 pm on a daily basis but they failed to do their jobs.

“We have to be brutal in telling the truth. I am pushed to the wall to say the truth. Since I was inaugurated as governor of Borno state, Boko Haram has attacked Auno six times. Another thing is that the military has withdrawn from Auno town,” he said raising his voice.

“I am not undermining the capacity of the military but we have made repeated appeal for the military to establish their unit in Auno. They are here but as soon as it is 5 pm, they close the gate and lock the people and go back to Maiduguri. This is not right.”

Reacting t the governors’ statement, the army commander said the military is committed to the protection of lives and property in the state.

He said the troops were conducting clearance operations at other locations when the attack happened, adding that the military will not deliberately allow the people to be killed by insurgents.

He, however, urged residents of the community to provide credible information to the troops in order to secure them.