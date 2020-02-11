Biafra: “We Shall Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents’ Burial”, IPOB Dares Nigeria Security Operatives

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that they will attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that the Abia State Police Command recently warned members of the banned IPOB not to attend Kanu’s parents’ burial rites.

On his part, the self-exiled Kanu had warned IPOB adherents to “avoid being kidnapped” by the Nigerian Army, claiming security operatives will launch a raid on its members during his parents’ burial.

Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, will be buried on February 14, 2020.

The outlawed group alleged the Abia Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon was using the constant threats and utterances against the group on the burial ceremony of Kanu’s parents to seek for promotion.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Monday, saying the constant attacks against the fight for the independence of Biafra by the Nigerian government had only helped to further the cause of its promoters.

“Biafra is resonating all over the world today, especially thanks to our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB family worldwide.

“All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns on IPOB have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation.

“We shall as always peacefully attend the burial of His Royal Majesty and his wife and should Nigerian army and police attempt to breach the peace; the world will bear us witness,” Powerful said.