Bayelsa Governorship Election: Supreme Court Rules On APC Primary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Senator Heineken Lokpobiri’s appeal challenging the emergence of David Lyon as the candidate of the APC for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the highest court in the land held that the lower court was right in its decision as Senator Lokpobiri filed his petition outside 14 days allowed by law.

A five-man panel of the court insists that the cause of action complained about by Senator Lokpobiri occurred on the 4th of September 2019 and not 7th as claimed in his petition which was clearly filed out of time.

Lokpobiri had approached the Supreme Court, claiming that he is the winner of the APC Bayelsa governorship primary held on 4 September, 2019.

He claimed that the party wrongly gave the ticket to Lyon who eventually contested and won the governorship election.

The former Minister of State for Agriculture had asked the apex court to declare him the authentic candidate of the APC.