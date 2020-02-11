APC Appoints Bisi Akande To Head 12-Member Reconciliation Committee

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed its former national chairman, Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the 12-member reconciliation committee.

Concise News reports that the function of the committee is to address the grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of fostering oneness strengthen the party for better governance.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the former APC chairman would be inaugurated today alongside Governors of Niger, Osun States; Abubakar Bello and Gboyega Oyetola at the party’s National Secretariat by 3pm.

It added that Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Senators Tanko Al-Makura, and Kashim Shettima will be a part of the team.

Other members include Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alhaji Nasiru Koki, Senators Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Binta Garba, and John Enoh who will serve as Secretary.

The statement read in part that “the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.”