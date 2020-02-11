Amotekun: Why Ogun Stopped Sale Of Recruitment Form

The Ogun State government has stopped the sale of recruitment forms to individuals interested in joining the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

The Coordinator of the security outfit in the state, Taofeek Olawale, made this known to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Concise News reports that the security outfit was recently launched in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by the six South-West governors to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the region.

Olawale warned prospective applicants to beware of fraudulent and unscrupulous people who may want to take advantage of the situation.

He called for the cooperation of prospective applicants noting that a new date for the sale of the form will be announced soon.

According to him, the sale of the form was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday but was halted because of the need to sort out modalities and logistics for a hitch-free registration of applicants in the state.

“The process is still ongoing. We believe in the rule of law and its supremacy. There is currently a synergy between the legislative and judiciary. We are trying to put everything on order. The Federal Government, particularly the Inspector General of Police will still be reached out,” he said.

SouthWest Governors To Sign Amotekun Bill February 14

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that a bill on Operation Amotekun – the security outfit launched by leaders of the Southwest – would be signed into law on Friday, February 14.

Fayemi made this known on Monday, when the draft bill on the security outfit was submitted to him by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the governor, the draft bills would have been ready across the other states in the region, preparatory to their passage by the respective states House of Assembly, to give the outfit a legal backing.

The governor said the idea of coming up with a law on Amotekun was one of the outcomes of last month’s meeting between the governors, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

At the meeting they all agreed that appropriate legal frameworks must first be put in place by the governors.

Fayemi said: “By Friday 14th of February, the bills would have been ready and signed into laws simultaneously across the six states in the region.

“A lot of people misconstrued what the Amotekun initiative is all about.

“It is not an exclusive protection for the indigenes alone, but for the safety and security of every citizen and resident in the six states, regardless of where they may have come from, and as long as they are legally resident and respect the law of the land.

“It is within the jurisdiction of our responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Amotekun is a complementary effort to the community policing initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to assure you that it will be given accelerated discussion at our various state executive councils and expeditious passage at the state Houses of Assembly.

“To let you know how serious we are, some states had quickly recalled their lawmakers back from recess, so that they can sit and debate the bill.”