Abuja Bishop Makes Shocking Revelations About Bobrisky

An Abuja-based bishop Solomon Anyanwu has said that God showed him some revelations about cross-dresser Bobrisky, asking him to make a U-turn.

Concise News reports that Anyanwu in a video where he opened up on the revelation, said he saw Bobrisky changing his location amidst shame.

According to the Bishop, such revelations means that something big that will make the effeminate change his ways is about to happen.

“I’m not too good making open revelations, I’m used to giving my revelations in the church. I have a revelation and I just want to give it so that I can be free.

The bishop said “I have a revelation about Bobrisky, God has shown me series of revelations about him and I have forgotten a lot of them. Just one keeps coming so I feel it’s time to send it out so I can be free too. I saw well, you ran out of your house secretly with friends, like a relocation because of shame, you left where you’re staying because of shame to another place and I felt I should give this revelation because I think God still loves you, if he don’t [sic] love you he won’t be giving revelations like this.

“You know hiding and packing to another place means something big but not good is going to happen that will make you plan a decision you never planned to do . God wants you to pray and make a U-turn. He still loves you.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a revelation will be made about the self-proclaimed male barbie.

Prophetess Reveals God’s Strict Warning To Bobrisky

In November 2019, a Rivers state prophetess, Blessing Chidinma Prince called on cross dresser, Bobrisky to ‘repent’, on the claims that God sent her to him.

The prophetess, in a Facebook post said God asked her to tell Bobrisky that he would be ‘incurablly sick’ if he does not change.

The post reads: “Prophecy! Prophecy!! Prophecy!!! That was how I got a message from God during the 2018 election, many hated me because of that, but at last it came to pass.

“Any person that can reach Bobrisky should tell him the Lord is asking him to repent and change from his abominable ways, else sooner than later he would be incurablly sick. Thus says the Lord from Prophetess Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince, Mummy B Oyigbo Rivers State Nigeria”

‘Bobrisky Is Gay’, Apostle Chris Declares

Hours ago, apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria declared popular Nigerian cross-dresser and socialite Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky “gay”.

This platform observed that on Wikipedia, Bobrisky is now addressed as “she”.

Lekki-based Apostle Omashola is averse to this, insisting Bobrisky is “a colossal disgrace to manhood.”

Tweets on his known handle read on Sunday:

“Whoever refer to that demonic boy called “BOBRISKY” as she is cursed and would not make heaven. He is gay and a colossal disgrace to manhood.

“We must speak against this evil raging our societal space if not for anything for the sake of our children and unborn kids, who will get inspired by these devils in human form thinking it okay to be gay.”