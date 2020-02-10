Rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo aka Zlatan was spotted in a viral video laying curse on a fan of his ally Naira Marley, over a wrong spelling.

In the footage, the fan who was seen wearing a T-shirt with the inscription ‘Marlians come forward’ stood close to Zlatan’s car.

The “Zanku” crooner thereby asked him to spell “Marlian” without looking at his shirt, if he was truly a fan of Marley.

Surprisingly, the fan found it difficult to spell it the pronounced word.

He spelt “Marlian” as “Marios”.

As a result of this, Zlatan laughed at the fan and rained curses on him as he zoomed off.

This reports that Marlians alias “no manners” are followers of the controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.