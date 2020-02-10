Victoria Inyama: Why My Children Don’t Attend Church Again

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has said she would rather teach her children the ways of God than attend church with them, Concise News reports.

Inyama who claimed to have been dealing with the guilt of not attending church with them for few weeks recalled how she endured violence because pastors made her believe that marriage is endurance.

She wrote: ” Thinking Out Loud… .Dealing with d guilt of not attending church for weeks with my children….I feel childhood induction is one of d worst aspects of Religion…. I know that d bible is a source of good practices on positive training but I don’t want my children to ever tolerate abuse like I did because of ‘Pastor said’ ….. I basically lived/endured Abuse/violence because ‘pastor said MARRIAGE IS ENDURANCE… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE”

According to the actress who recently graduated from the University of East London, she grew up attending church consistently and some of the narratives translated by pastors have destroyed people’s abilities to think critically.

The mother of three said “I grew up attending church consistently like my life depended on it & reverencing d pastor/man of God..🤔Narratives & Facts are totally different, some of those narratives translated by some pastors destroys our ability for critical thinking which then affects our ability for logic based analysis of ideas.

“I don’t want anything that will change their intellectual capacity into a series of Emotional triggers based on wanting to belong, approval, judgement & fear. In Psychology, d illusionary truth effects makes d brain accept narratives it’s been hearing for a long time, e.g, Matt 5v39, I am still in bondage of this verse, makes me look weak when a person offends me & I just let it go……That must end with me, I grew up with that verse & it has been my greatest weakness, I will teach them about God myself & I will tell them to be kind / respectful but never allow anyone take d meeky….Have a blessed week ma lovelies.”