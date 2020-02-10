Transfer: ‘Messi, Ronaldo Can Play Together’ – Ex-Barcelona Director

As transfer rumour of the mercurial skipper mounts, former Barcelona director, Ariedo Braida has opined that rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can play together.

Concise News reports that Messi has spent the whole of his senior career at Barca and with his latest public disagreement with Eric Abidal, his former teammate and the Spanish club’s Director of Football, there are insinuations he might seek exit from the reigning La Liga champions soon.

The likes of Manchester City and Juventus have been mentioned in the European papers as possible destination for the South American.

Indeed, Braida feels the two superstars can work together professionally.

“They are two such good players that with a good work they could work,” Braida told the ‘Radio anch’io sport’ show on Rai Radio 1.

“They can play together.”

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or award a record six times, followed by Ronaldo with five.

While CR7 has played in Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid, Argentine Leo has never left Barca. Although, he has repeatedly stated his intent to finish his career in his native Argentina.