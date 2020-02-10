US-based Nigerian rapper seems to be interested in having reality star Mercy Eke as his woman but is unsure if she would be faithful to him.

Darlington, in an Instagram post where he shared a photo of the BBNaija star said he can afford her but he has realised that Nigerian female entertainers don’t know how to manage men.

“I can afford this girl without any doubt, the question is will she be faithful? One thing I realise about all these musician and actresses in Nollywood is that very few of them can keep a man if you notice all this Nigerian famous ladies can’t keep a man.

Also stylishly mocking the dress that Mercy wore in the photo, Darlington said it was “cheap” and looks like what could easily be obtained in New York.

Defending his remarks, the rapper said he was not shading her, but trying to see if “he can carry the load”

“That dress is cheap, looks like something you can get from prettt girl on Fordham Road in thr Bronx New York. It’s not a shade I am just analysing to see if I can carry the load.”