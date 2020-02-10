Southeast Governors Take Decision After Launch Of Amotekun Security Outfit

The governors of the five states in Nigeria’s southeast have resolved to launch a regional security outfit in the wake of the launch of Operation Amotekun – a similar security network – by their equivalents in the southwest.

Concise News reports that the southeast governors of Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi took this decision on Sunday at a meeting held inside the Government House in Enugu, Enugu State.

The chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, disclosed this to newsmen.

It was learned that the governors affirmed their commitment towards concluding the establishment of the Joint South East Security Outfit to tackle the security challenges in the region.

The Ebonyi governor said the leaders had written the federal government over this, but had yet to choose a name for the security outfit.

The meeting was attended by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; his Abia State colleague, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

Also present were the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, also attended the meeting.

Recall that controversy trailed the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn, by the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun. Oyo, and Ogun in January.

The governors of the southwest states had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian police and other similar agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But following the launch of Àmòtékùn, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared it illegal.

The justice minister had said that no state or group of states had the power to set up security outfit.