Shehu Sani Slams Presidency Over Attack On Northern Elders Forum

By - 1 hour ago on February 10, 2020
Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani has condemned the Presidency for attacking the Professor Ango Abdullahi-led Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF).

A statement issued by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, described Ango Abdullahi as a “paper tiger” adding that the forum is devoid of credibility.

Concise News reports that the forum at the weekend slammed President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the spate of incessant killings, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

However, reacting on Monday, Shehu Sani on Twitter urged President Muhammadu Buhari administration to accept ‘NEF’s truth.

He said, ”Attack on Northern Elders is allergy to truth. If Professor Ango Abdullahi is a General without a troop, the ones with troops are unable to save us from the menace of kidnappings & killings.

”The Govt embrace the bitter, uncomfortable & inconvenient truth of the elders & make amends.”

