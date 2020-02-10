PDP’s Uche Secondus, Others Appear In Court Over Contempt

National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Monday appeared before the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, to stop contempt of court proceedings brought against him and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Concise News understands that the proceedings were as a result of alleged disobedience to a court order of November 12, 2019.

The proceedings restrained Secondus and the party’s NWC from conducting a special election for the vacant offices at the Lagos State chapter of the party.

The PDP in Lagos state proceeded to conduct the special election in spite of the case and pending application for interlocutory injunction.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel to the claimants informed the court of his clients’ pending applications seeking extension of time to file their response to the Preliminary Objection filed by the respondents.

The claimants in the suit are Dr Adegbola Dominic, for state chairman of the party, Elder John Babatunde Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni and Chief Taiwo Kuye.

The respondents are the PDP, Senator Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Hon Danladi Baidu Tijo, Ahmed Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi fixed March 12 to hear the contempt proceedings.