Panic In Imo As Giant Hyena Escapes From Zoo

A male hyena on Monday reportedly escaped from the Imo Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, resulting in panic in Nekede, close to Owerri, the state capital.

Concise News reports that the General Manager of the park, Francis Abioye, confirmed the development, saying that the animal was later recaptured by wildlife experts in the zoo, six hours after it had escaped.

The general manager said that the animal was recaptured through the “Physical Restricted Method” as he expressed joy that the incident did not record any casualty.

According to him, the animal dug a big hole inside the zoo, making it possible for it to escape from the cage.

“I can confirm to you that a giant hyena escaped from its cage early this morning through an underground hole it dug but was later recaptured by experts,” he said.

“The animal was able to escape from the premises through a vandalised part of the perimeter fence within the conservative area of the zoo.”