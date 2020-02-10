Home » NPFL: Nigeria Under-23 Int’l Sends Message To Fans After MFM Beat Kano Pillars

Akpudje Joshua competes in the air against Kano Pillars players (Photo Courtesy: Modzero Media)

Following Sunday’s defeat of heavyweights, Kano Pillars, Nigeria national under-23 football international, Joshua Akpudje has thanked fans of MFM FC Lagos for their unflinching support this Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Concise News reports that the Olukoya Boys came from behind at the Agege Stadium to claim their first win in four matches and end Pillars’ ambition of cancelling Enyimba’s 15-year-old record of 13 unbeaten straight matches.

The defender contributed his part in the precious victory and he couldn’t hide his delight after the game.

The 21-year-old wrote on his known Twitter handle on Monday: “After the Enyimba slump, we were probably not given a chance against @pillarsfc. We went a goal down, but picked ourselves up to turn it around and come out 3-1 victors. Thanks to the fans for the love, you guys are the F in fans.”

A second half brace from Clement Ogwu and a solitary goal from Adeniji Adewole ensured Auwalu Ali’s 34th minute goal for the visitors was in vain.

The win lifts the Lagos-based side to eight on the log with 26 points from 19 games.

Check out full table below:

