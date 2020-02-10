Every thespian has one or more challenges in their career, for Nollywood comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja better known as Sanyeri, his educational background has been a major setback.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, the actor said he only finished with secondary school before venturing into acting, which has been a passion for him.

Sanyeri who has been named among one of the top three funny actors in the industry while speaking on the hindrance said “It has hindered me a lot. That is why I do tell students to be focused and make sure they excel. Education is something you have that no one can take away from you.

“No matter how successful you are, education will make it better. As much as people accept me and my brand, I believe that the name would be bigger than this if I were educated. I’d prefer to go to the University of Ibadan because that’s my state, and I may or may not study theater arts. I’ve not decided yet.”

Speaking on going to further his education, Sanyeri said “I wish to go back to school. In fact, I do have a teacher who currently teaches me how to speak English.”

Asked if the Oyo indigene’s tribal marks have affected his career, he said “I don’t know about any other thing, but I do know that I don’t regret having this tribal mark. That is not to say that I’ve not had challenges due to it.

“There was a day one of my friends advised me to go and learn to edit or be among the crew that handles things behind the camera. He talked about my stature and the marks on my face like something people would not want to see.

“I was really touched by what he said but the passion I had for the job kept me going. I told God that he was the one that created me the way I am and that he should make the stature and my look generally of advantage to me.”

Sanyeri who began his acting career as far back as 1992 started producing movies in 2004 and is known for movies like Aina Orosun’, ‘Opa kan’, ‘Okala l’America’, ‘Oro Olọrun’, ‘Adaba’, ‘Asiwaju’, ‘Atiba’ and ‘Saworo’. The latter was produced in 2019.