The senator representing representing Plateau South at the National Assembly Senator Ignatius Longjan has died in a Turkish hospital.

Concise News understands that Longjan who was also a former Deputy Governor of the state had traveled to Turkey for an undisclosed treatment.

The Media Aide of the senator Wulime Goyit confirmed his death to newsmen on Monday morning in Jos.

Longjan, 75, was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.