Home » Nigerian Senator Ignatius Longjan Dies In Turkey

Nigerian Senator Ignatius Longjan Dies In Turkey

By - 8 minutes ago on February 10, 2020

The senator representing representing Plateau South at the National Assembly Senator Ignatius Longjan has died in a Turkish hospital.

Concise News understands that Longjan who was also a former Deputy Governor of the state had traveled to Turkey for an undisclosed treatment.

The Media Aide of the senator Wulime Goyit confirmed his death to newsmen on Monday morning in Jos.

Longjan, 75, was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.