Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, February 10th, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders on Sunday said US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan was illegitimate as they voiced solidarity with “the Palestinian cause.” The African leaders made this known at the opening ceremony of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is the AU Commission Chairman, told heads of state that the plan unveiled in January represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the African Union (AU) to come up with new strategies to combat terrorists’ activities in different parts of the continent. The Nigerian leader made this known at a High Level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the State of Peace and Security in Africa at the 33rd AU Summit in Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that if police officers invade the burial ceremony of his parents, their children will be hunted down. Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the IPOB leader, will be buried on February 14, 2020. The Abia State Police Command issued a warning members of the outlawed IPOB not to attend the burial ceremony.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Olasupo Ayokunle has said that the reason Nigeria is battling with insurgency is because “not everybody has the knowledge of God.” The clergyman also said that the Christian body would not keep quiet against the killing of Nigerians until such wicked acts stop. Speaking at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Ayokunle also urged the federal government to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security.

The Presidency has stated that the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, is devoid of credibility and is the mouthpiece of only one man, Ango Abdullahi. A statement issued by Femi Adesina, a Special Adviser to the President, sees the presidency describing him as a “paper tiger”.

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that Nollywood movies are promoting money rituals and encouraging kidnappings. The fomer Lagos state governor said this while delivery a speech at the fourth annual public lecture / symposium organised by the United Action for Change, themed, ‘Security of citizens as a social contract ’.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has stated that the coming elections in Ondo, Edo, Enugu and some local government polls would be affected by the deregistration of some parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Last Thursday, INEC deregistered 74 political parties with claims that they failed to win a single political seat in the 2019 general election. Reacting to the decision, IPAC advised the electoral body to reverse the decision which they say might end up wasting tax payers’ money.

Daughter of former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahamdu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has been kidnapped in Zaria, Kaduna state, police have said. Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said gunmen stormed the home of the former VC at about 11:00 pm on Saturday, shot his security guard, and later whisked his 35-year-old daughter, Maryam, to an unknown destination.

The police in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, have arrested three persons said to be tied to the Ansaru Terror Group. It was learned that the three persons – Munkailu Liman Isah aka Babban Driver (32yrs), Abdullahi Saminu aka Danmunafiki (21yrs) and Aminu Usman (22yrs) – were nabbed following mop-up operations. Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, says, by virtue of this development, the number of persons arrested from the terror group is eight.

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala bagged a brace as Barcelona’s women won the inaugural Spanish Super Cup on Sunday by thumping Real Sociedad 10-1 in the final at the Helmántico Stadium in Salamanca. The tournament follows the same format as the men’s, with Barca reaching the final by beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the semi-final.

