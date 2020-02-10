Home » N-Power Stipend News: ‘It’s Moving From Bad To Worse’ – Beneficiaries ‘Cry’ Over Unpaid January Allowance

By - 26 minutes ago on February 10, 2020
N-Power beneficiaries during accreditation (Photo Courtesy: NSIP Media)

It is the 10th day of February 2020 and beneficiaries of N-Power scheme are still livid over the non-payment of their January stipend, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that N-Power beneficiaries stormed the social media pages of President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries to lament the delayed payment of the January 2020 stipend.

As at the time of publishing this, no official statement has been made by N-Power over the delayed payment of the stipend.

Concise News understands that the N-Power scheme is a social investment programme of the Buhari government aimed at empowering youths with 21st-century skills.

It was introduced in 2016 and 500,000 persons have benefited from it till date.

