N-Power Stipend News: ‘It’s Moving From Bad To Worse’ – Beneficiaries ‘Cry’ Over Unpaid January Allowance

It is the 10th day of February 2020 and beneficiaries of N-Power scheme are still livid over the non-payment of their January stipend, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that N-Power beneficiaries stormed the social media pages of President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries to lament the delayed payment of the January 2020 stipend.

As at the time of publishing this, no official statement has been made by N-Power over the delayed payment of the stipend.

Concise News understands that the N-Power scheme is a social investment programme of the Buhari government aimed at empowering youths with 21st-century skills.

It was introduced in 2016 and 500,000 persons have benefited from it till date.

See some reactions below:

@Sadiya_farouq please what’s going on with npower beneficiaries stipend. It’s actually moving from bad to worst. — mosys (@Mosysinfotech) February 10, 2020

So after working my butt you come to tell me soon

Haba this is not fair…. I have been drinking only water since Friday — Jibrin Abi Precious (@Prelydah) February 10, 2020

Please this delay in payment is becoming unbearable, some of us have families to take care of Most of us are unemployed meaning this is the only work we wake up in the morning and go to. We feed and transport ourselves to our PPA.please you guys should fo something — Chioma Charity (@ChiomaCharity17) February 10, 2020

@npower_ng , it is so sad that even your twitter handle is not as functioning as your usual stipends delay tactics, even if you haven’t paid us, at least give us news that will make us feel like actual workers. Today is 10th. How far?#Nigeria@volqx__ @cindy_blog

@MicroSmooth — Postinor_2🍻 (@AtieCharming) February 10, 2020

@npower_ng what is delaying,payment of our salaries? — @BUFU ISAAC (@BUFUISAAC1) February 10, 2020

@npower_ng unbelievable for not hearing anything regards our stipend for the month of January. People are hungry u know! — LIADI JAMIU ISHOLA (@liadi_ishola) February 10, 2020