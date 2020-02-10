Man Threatens To ‘Assassinate’ President Donald Trump

The United States police have arrested a Florida man Roger Hedgpeth with a knife outside the White House after he threatened to “assassinate” President Donald Trump.

According to DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the 25-year-old Hedgpeth, was caught Saturday afternoon after making the alarming threats to a Secret Service agent patrolling about a block away from the executive mansion, .

“I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” Hedgpeth warned, according to the police report — also threatening, “I have a knife to do it with.”

Authorities said Hedgpeth was found with a 3 1/2-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip, and an empty pistol holster on his right one.

Trump had no scheduled events and was believed to have been inside the White House at the time.

Hedgpeth, from Brandon, Florida, was arrested on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon, The Washington Post said.

He was described in the police report as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer,” the paper said, and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A telephone number listed for Hedgpeth in public records rang unanswered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it was unclear where he lives or whether he had a lawyer.