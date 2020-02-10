Latest Benue State News Online Today February 10th 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that it is investigating the outbreak of an unknown disease in Benue State.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the agency, told NAN on Saturday the agency is taking steps to effectively manage the disease which is said to have killed 15 persons.

Abba Moro, a senator from Benue, had reported the casualty figure at the floor of the senate. He also said more than 100 persons have been infected by the disease.

Ihekweazu said water samples from affected areas have been been sent to the federal ministry of water resources for further analysis.

Benue: APC Blasts Gov. Ortom Over “Endless Foreign Travels”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, has advised Governor Samuel Ortom to halt what it describes as “endless foreign travels” and concentrate on the task of good governance.

The party stated that they are making the call because the state is “yet to see and feel the impact of the governor’s travels”.

It would be recalled that Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, had last Friday notified through a statement that his principal would be travelling oversea today, February 10, 2020, to participate in the United States (U.S.)-Benue Trade Forum.

Akase said the event, which has the theme "Think Global, Grow Local," was aimed at promoting economic co-operation between institutions and organisations in the U.S. and Benue State.