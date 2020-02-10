Controversial journalist , Kemi Olunloyo over the weekend warned singer and DMW boss Davido against flying private jet for the next six months.

Olunloyo gave the warning in a tweet, where she asked Davido to go for commercials for the specific period of time.

She wrote: “Davido should not fly private jet the next 6 mos go commercial. 2/9/20. Warning”

The journalist, however did not state any reason the “Risky” singer was issued such warning.

Meanwhile, there have been social media dramas between the duo, as Olunloyo keeps making shocking revelations about him.

Olunloyo Explains Why Davido Will ‘Never Marry Any Woman

Since Patrick Anyaene, Goldneboy CEO and Peruzzi’s former boss came out with certain revelations about Davido, Olunloyo has in series of tweets attacked the DMW boss and revealed why he will never marry any woman.

The drama began when Anyaene in a tweet claimed that Peruzzi was and is Chioma’s side chick.

According to Goldenboy boss, Chioma was presented to Davido as Peruzzi’s cousin, while also accusing the “Risky” crooner of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you”Goldenboy CEO wrote

But in a tweet shortly after then, Olunloyo said “Davido is never marrying any woman. His dick will continue to rise by lifting other pussies”