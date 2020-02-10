Insurgency: Buhari Reacts To Boko Haram Attacks In Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to continually frustrate the goal of terrorists to hold Nigeria to ransom and bring it to an end while commiserating with family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.”

The insurgents attacked stranded passengers on Sunday night at Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, killing 10 people and burnt no fewer than 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks.

The statement added that President Buhari is ever determined to frustrate the insurgents and his administration will not be derailed in protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists.”

President Buhari also condoled with the government of the state, stressing that “terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed.

“The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,’’ President Buhari said.