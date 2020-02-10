Imo: Ihedioha Speaks On Receiving Apology Call From Mbaka

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has denied receiving a phone call of apology from the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Concise News reports Mbaka had in his New Year message prophesied that Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would unseat Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and become the governor of the state

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in Owerri, on Sunday, Ihedioha described media reports that the cleric called him and apologised.

The statement read, “The report falsely attributed a statement to me, alleging that Fr. Mbaka, in the purported phone conversation, pleaded for forgiveness from my boss, over his utterances before and after the Supreme Court judgment of January 14, 2020 on the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

“I wish to make it clear that there was no such telephone conversation between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Fr. Ejike Mbaka, neither did I author any statement nor speak to anybody pertaining to such.

“Nigerians and the good people of Imo State are advised to disregard such unfounded propaganda, as it is a known handiwork of enemies who do not wish Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Imo State well.

“We are not unaware of the desperate efforts to misrepresent His Excellency at this time but we believe that truth and justice shall prevail sooner than later.”