Former AGF Adoke Granted N50m Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke bail in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum.

Concise News reports that the former justice minister was granted bail along with his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, by Justice Binta Nyako.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six fresh charges bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of funds in the Malabo oil deal.

Bu the two men pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Adoke’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, had accused the EFCC of holding his client “in permanent custody,” and “further jeopardised his very poor and fragile health.”

The EFCC had earlier filed 12 counts against Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, as well as Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited were also charged.

But since the anti-graft agency could not produce the defendants in court, it approached the aforementioned FCT high court on 17 April, 2019, to secure a warrant of arrest against them.

Adoke was arrested in December, 2019, by International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) after he touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from United Arab Emirates.

He was later handed over to the EFCC.