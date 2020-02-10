FG Govt Can’t Give Everyone Job, Minister Tells Unemployed Graduates

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has advised unemployed graduates to not always expect jobs from the government but create alternative jobs.

Charles Akpan, a spokesman of the ministry, said Ngige made the statement in Benin, Edo State, during a town hall meeting on popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions, on Monday.

Ngige, who was represented by Martina Nwordu, Director of Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, advised the youth to look beyond government jobs.

According to him, the richest youth in the world are not working for the government, but those involved in creative entrepreneurship.

“The minister urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas,” Akpan said in a statement.

“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”

Ngige urged stakeholders to cooperate with the government on the programme as it would also contribute to achieving the president’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.