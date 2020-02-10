A new video in the social media community shows Nollywood screen diva Faithia Williams excitingly flaunting what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Concise News understands that Williams’ boyfriend proposed to her during her birthday celebration in Istanbul, Turkey.

The beautiful actress celebrated her 51st year birthday on February 5 with friends.

The mother of two is however yet to admit or deny that she is engaged.

Recall that Williams was formerly married to veteran actor, Saidi Balogun.

Faithia Williams’ Crashed Marriage with Saidi Balogun

The A-list actress formerly addressed as Faithia Balogun, in 2017 revealed that she is not lucky with marriage.

Williams, while speaking in an interview said her failed marriage is the biggest ‘downs’ of her life.

“I’ve gone through lot of downs but the biggest one i’ll say that took my feet will be marriage crash.”

Talking about the curious question of why she changed her name from the popular Balogun to Williams, the actress said it had to do with re-branding.

Meanwhile, Balogun, in a recent interview, said he has not nursed the thoughts of remarrying her, as they both have a lot of other things to attend to.

According to him, they both communicate very well on the welfare of their children and their education.

” There is absolutely no truth in it; we are not back together and have not in anyway discussed anything of such.

“It has not crossed my mind and I am sure she is also too busy to be thinking of something that idle”

The estranged couple are blessed with two children.