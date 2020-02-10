Ex-AGF Begs Justice Nyako To Remand Him In Kuje Prison

Former Attorney-General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke has begged Justice Binta Nyako to remand him in Kuje prison instead of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Counsel to the former minister, Mike Ozekhome, told the Federal High Court judge that his client has been suffering from mental torture in the EFCC detention.

He also asked the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition, pleading that the bail terms should be favourable and liberal.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also asked the court to take into consideration the fact that the former AGF has been granted bail in another case.

Ozekhome said where the bail application is refused or bail terms are not yet met, his client should be remanded in Kuje prison.

“We also plead that he be taken to the Kuje Correction Centre, emphasis for Kuje prison pending when he meets his bail conditions to avoid the mental and psychological torture he goes through in the custody of the EFCC,” he said

“My Lord we pray that he be granted bail in liberal and affordable terms and conditions so that he can take care of himself.

“The law says, ‘come and stand trial’, it did not say ‘come and sit trial or come and prostate trial.”

Justice Nyako held that a suspect who has been arraigned before a court for trial, is now under the state.

She said it is the court that exercises its discretion as to whether or not the defendant should be remanded in prison or not.

Justice Nyako added that it is wrong to remand the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.

The judge then stood down the case until 2 pm to rule on the application.

Bala Sanga, counsel to the EFCC, had asked the court to remand Adoke in the custody of the anti-corruption agency, pending the commencement of trial.