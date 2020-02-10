In the English Premier League (EPL), Nigerian-born Arsenal Under-23 centre-half, Joseph Olowu is set to complete a short-term loan move to League of Ireland side, Cork City this week, Concise News understands.

According to football.london, Olowu, 20, is already appearing as a trialist for Neale Fenn’s side.

A deal for the defender is believed to have been agreed between both clubs.

Olowu – who signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in December 2017 – has long been regarded as a promising talent in London, though time may be running out for him to really stake his claim for a first-team breakthrough.

The versatile stopper was reportedly on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) radar for last year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, before he suffered his season-ending injury in January 2019.

Nwankwo Kanu, Chuba Akpom, Tobi Omole, Tolaji Bola, Folarin Balogun, Aaron Eyoma, James Olayinka are some athletes of Nigerian descent who have played for Arsenal at either junior or senior level.