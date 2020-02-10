Home » EPL: ‘Martial Is As Useful Up Top As Used Condom’ – Fans State Preference For Lukaku After Milan Derby Goal

Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku (right) as teammates at Manchester United (Photo Courtesy: Daily Express)

Following his goal against AC Milan on Sunday, football fans on social media are stating their preference for Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku over English Premier League (EPL) star, Anthony Martial of Manchester United and the French national team.

Concise News reports that former United hitman, Lukaku netted the final goal in Inter’s 4-2 comeback win over arch-rivals Milan at the San Siro in a Serie A encounter to take them top of the league.

The goal from the Belgian was his 17th league goal, behind Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo on the scorers’ chart.

Lukaku’s goal-scoring stats have led to soccer fans reminiscing about his time at Manchester United and some of his ex-teammates – Martial particularly.

