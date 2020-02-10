EPL: ‘Martial Is As Useful Up Top As Used Condom’ – Fans State Preference For Lukaku After Milan Derby Goal

Following his goal against AC Milan on Sunday, football fans on social media are stating their preference for Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku over English Premier League (EPL) star, Anthony Martial of Manchester United and the French national team.

Concise News reports that former United hitman, Lukaku netted the final goal in Inter’s 4-2 comeback win over arch-rivals Milan at the San Siro in a Serie A encounter to take them top of the league.

The goal from the Belgian was his 17th league goal, behind Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo on the scorers’ chart.

Lukaku’s goal-scoring stats have led to soccer fans reminiscing about his time at Manchester United and some of his ex-teammates – Martial particularly.

Check out some reactions below:

A badly drawn Lukaku portrait is a far better striker Martial will ever be, No. 9 jersey, black gloves, raw sauce and all. I’d rather play nobody as a striker than play that Tesco Thierry there. He’s as useful up top as a used condom. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) February 9, 2020

Lukaku ending ten years of Juve dominance in his first season in Italy while United fans watch Martial’s first touch lead them to 6th. Couldn’t write a better script. — gj_ć (@1GAFC) February 9, 2020

Only people who are unhappy at Lukaku being so happy are the vacuous zombies who stupidly believed all the false briefings about the boy from Xenophobia FC & the Brigade of Braindead Buffoons aka Martial FC. Any reasonable human being will be happy the boy is happy. https://t.co/kTZHI4SSgv — Babanla (@biolakazeem) February 9, 2020

Make no mistake, Lukaku left United due to Solskjaer’s desperation to turn Rashford or Martial into his main centre forward. Lukaku is on 21 for the season and leading a title charge for Inter. Letting Lukaku leave without a proper replacement will never make sense. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) February 9, 2020

United fans complained about Lukaku ‘s first touch. Oya nah…use Martial’s perfect first touch to win ur games.

Eightchester United! — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) February 9, 2020

After watching tonight’s game and you are applauding Ole for selling lukaku to put Martial (upfront) then you need to visit a psychiatric hospital..

😂😂😂😂😂 martial should be compared to the likes of Martinelli and Pepe pic.twitter.com/FlEMlllfvy — Hāñëëfūllåh (@M_Dundere) February 9, 2020

Martial FC really tried to convince (brainwash) the world that Martial is better Romelu Lukaku. That’s all. #mufc — Ole Sort It Out (Neither Ole out Nor Ole in) (@SolskjaerTime) February 10, 2020