EPL: Coutinho Linked With Surprise Transfer Back To Liverpool

By - 1 hour ago on February 10, 2020
Jurgen Klopp discussing with Philippe Coutinho. Getty Images

Reports in the European papers are indicating that English Premier League (EPL) leaders, Liverpool are looking to resign Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho – a man they sold to Barcelona in the winter transfer of 2018.

Concise News reports that although, the 27-year-old is said to be an alternative come this summer, the Barca loanee could be bought for far less than Jurgen Klopp’s side traded him to Spain two years ago.

Coutinho is currently with Bayern Munich – tentatively – and he isn’t doing badly with the Bundesliga club.

Check out what football fans are saying on social media about Liverpool’s interest in Coutinho below:

