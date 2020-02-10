EPL: Coutinho Linked With Surprise Transfer Back To Liverpool

Reports in the European papers are indicating that English Premier League (EPL) leaders, Liverpool are looking to resign Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho – a man they sold to Barcelona in the winter transfer of 2018.

Concise News reports that although, the 27-year-old is said to be an alternative come this summer, the Barca loanee could be bought for far less than Jurgen Klopp’s side traded him to Spain two years ago.

Coutinho is currently with Bayern Munich – tentatively – and he isn’t doing badly with the Bundesliga club.

Check out what football fans are saying on social media about Liverpool’s interest in Coutinho below:

#LFC fans should chill over coutinho.. he’s still a top player as always. Only problem is bayern don’t want to pay for certain clauses in his contract so they keep benching him and coming out with excuses. Coutinho is still same old coutinho. — Don (@Dattydon) February 10, 2020

I’d rather we’d get Coutinho back, showing that he is still world class at Bayern! #YNWA https://t.co/ZSCuQ1qeca — Darren Evans 🇬🇧🎖️🌊💂 (@darrenevans_lfc) February 10, 2020

If Coutinho wants to play for us, he should fund his own transfer. That’s can only guarantee him a seat at the bench to reunite with the greatest player ever “Lord Divock”. — P☥αh (@iamopele) February 10, 2020

coutinho Back to Liverpool will be Toxic ,klopp should really consider that ,the current first team players and rotational players are playing their best,countinho’s arrival means by his contract chances are he will be a first team player,who do we take out so he can fit in — MichaelGwei (@michaelGwei) February 10, 2020

every bit of happiness we’re enjoying right now will come to an end if we dare resign coutinho. that guy has a badluck, ship him to CSKA Moscow @FCBarcelona — adamu. (@w_letters) February 10, 2020