EPL Star Apologises For Snapchat Video Mocking Coronavirus Crisis

In the English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham Hotspur and Three Lions midfielder Dele Alli has apologised after he posted a video that mocked the coronavirus crisis on social network.

Concise News reports that the erstwhile MK Dons man was at the airport during the Premier League’s winter break and was donning a facemask.

The camera was pointed at an Asian man in the departure lounge and then moved to a bottle of hand sanitiser with the caption: “The virus gunna have to be faster than that to catch me”.

Alli deleted the video soon after it appeared and subsequently took to Chinese social media site Weibo to apologise for the insensitive video.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” the 23-year-old stated.

“It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me, , it wasn’t funny and I realized that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

Meanwhile, ninety-seven people died from the coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record since the new coronavirus was first detected in December, as the death toll rose to 908, China’s National Health Commission said on Monday.

That new total surpasses the toll from the SARS epidemic of 2002-3, according to official data.

The number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 40,171 and 3,062 new cases were recorded in the preceding 24 hours, most of them in Hubei Province, the heart of the outbreak. A United States citizen died from the coronavirus in Wuhan, the provincial capital, American officials said on Saturday.