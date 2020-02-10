Eedris Abdulkareem Arrested For Beating Up Landlord

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem was last week arrested by the police for allegedly battering his landlord over unpaid electricity bill, Concise News understands.

According to reports, Abdulkareem on January 3, this year, attacked the landlord identified as Oladipo Abimbola over an outstanding bill of NN535,000 at Valley View Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

Abimbola claimed the rapper allegedly forced his way into his compound to strangle him, after he was confronted for owing electricity bills.

The landlord who also claimed that Abdulkareem’s wife rented the apartment, described him as a dangerous man.

However, the “Jaga Jaga” crooner accused his landlord of sexually harassing his wife in his absence and that all efforts to make him stop had failed.

The further claimed that his landlord was once arrested over case of sexual harassment against a female tenant.

Reports say the case was still ongoing as the matter is yet to be resolved by concerned authorities.