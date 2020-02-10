Home » Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Justin Trudeau Of Canada

Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Justin Trudeau Of Canada

By - 3 hours ago on February 10, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Image credit: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said that Nigeria is willing to strengthen bilateral ties with Canada, Concise News reports.

In a  statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president said this in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Capital.

According to Shehu, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union Summit.

In remarks before the press, Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

‘We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.

‘‘But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education,’’ President Buhari said.

In his remarks, the Canadian Prime Minister described President Buhari as ‘‘a leader in Africa’’, adding that it was a pleasure to engage on regional and international issues.

‘‘Your leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa but also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

‘‘Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world’’ Trudeau said.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.