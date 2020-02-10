Home » ‘Bobrisky Is Gay’, Apostle Chris Declares

By - 10 minutes ago on February 10, 2020
Bobrisky (source: Instagram)

Apostle Chris Omashola of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has declared popular Nigerian cross-dresser and socialite Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky “gay”.

Concise News observed that on Wikipedia, Bobrisky is now addressed as “she”.

Lekki-based Apostle Omashola is averse to this, insisting Bobrisky is “a colossal disgrace to manhood.”

Tweets on his known handle read on Sunday:

“Whoever refer to that demonic boy called “BOBRISKY” as she is cursed and would not make heaven. He is gay and a colossal disgrace to manhood.

“We must speak against this evil raging our societal space if not for anything for the sake of our children and unborn kids, who will get inspired by these devils in human form thinking it okay to be gay.”

This writer understands that in Nigeria, there are no Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights.

