Benue: APC Blasts Gov. Ortom Over “Endless Foreign Travels”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, has advised Governor Samuel Ortom to halt what it describes as “endless foreign travels” and concentrate on the task of good governance, Concise News reports.

The party stated that they are making the call because the state is “yet to see and feel the impact of the governor’s travels”.

It would be recalled that Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, had last Friday notified through a statement that his principal would be travelling oversea today, February 10, 2020, to participate in the United States (U.S.)-Benue Trade Forum.

Akase said the event, which has the theme “Think Global, Grow Local,” was aimed at promoting economic co-operation between institutions and organisations in the U.S. and Benue State.

According to him, the governor would also take part in an event organised by the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington DC. Akase further said that before making his return, the governor would attend the Paris yearly international agricultural show in France.

The opposition party, APC, in a statement signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, said that the money spent on foreign trips in the guise of seeking foreign investors was enough to revive the state’s agricultural sector.

“In April 2017, Benue’s thick delegation to China headed by the then leader of the state economic team, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, travelled all the way from Guangzhou to Qinqdao where they, on behalf of the governor, signed a pact with the Qinqdao Bureau of Commerce covering several areas of economic co-operation such as electricity and road construction in the 23 local councils of the state without fruition.

“Just last year, the governor was in Japan to attend the global economic summit whose impact we have yet to see and feel in the state.

“Since the current trip is tagged a trade forum, we were expecting that the governor would assemble a team of trade experts and those knowledgeable in agriculture in his government to make the trip with him rather than exercising a “jack of all trades” attribute,” the statement read in part.

Agriculture forms the backbone of the Benue State economy, engaging more than 70 per cent of the working population. This has made Benue the major source of food production in Nigeria.