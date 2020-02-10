Amotekun: Fani-Kayode Issues Stern Warning To Northern Security Outfits

A strong backer of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun (
Concise News reports that the erstwhile Nigeria Minister of Aviation gave this caution following his declaration on Sunday that “Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years.”
A tweet on his verified handle on Monday evening reads: “The northern security outfit called Shege Ka Fasa (which means “bastard, you stopped”) & the Fulani Nationalist Movement(FUNAM) must NOT target & attack the children of Oduduwa or else they will plunge Nigeria into a cauldron of fire which will leave her in ashes. BE WARNED!”
The northern security outfit called Shege Ka Fasa (which means “bastard, you stopped”) & the Fulani Nationalist Movement(FUNAM)must NOT target& attack the children of Oduduwa or else they will plunge Nigeria into a cauldron of fire which will leave her in ashes. BE WARNED!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 10, 2020