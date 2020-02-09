Wike shocks LGA chairmen ahead of 2021 election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that there will be no automatic ticket for any Local Government Chairman going for a second term in office.

Wike made this known while addressing leaders in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

The governor also advised politicians in the State who have governorship ambition to seek the support of the people because he will not impose any candidate on them.

He said, “Let me say it here, there will be no automatic ticket for any Local government Chairmen. All the aspirants must go to the field. If he wins he goes, if he loses he comes back.

“I will not guarantee anybody’s return. I will not.

“I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State as their next Governor of Rivers State. Anyone who wants to be Governor of Rivers in 2023 should go and try.

“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a Governor that will remain loyal to you.

“Nobody dashes power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this State. You need other people to be Governor.

“The next Governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic Nationality. The next Governor will be someone who can carry everyone along,” Wike concluded.