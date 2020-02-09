Home » Three Suspected Terrorists Arrested In Kaduna State

By - 1 minute ago on February 09, 2020
Nigerian police operatives/Photo: AFP

The police in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, have arrested three persons said to be tied to the Ansaru Terror Group.

It was learned that the three persons – Munkailu Liman Isah aka Babban Driver (32yrs), Abdullahi Saminu aka Danmunafiki (21yrs) and Aminu Usman (22yrs) – were nabbed following mop-up operations.

Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, says, by virtue of this development, the number of persons arrested from the terror group is eight.

Mba also said in a statement that the suspects were already assisting police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

He also noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s Police escorts.

