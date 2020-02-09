Ronaldo De Lima Names The Better Player Between Messi And Cristiano

Ronaldo de Lima has reacted to the debate on who the better player is between Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

When Ronaldo was asked to name the players he enjoys watching in this generation, he snubbed his namesake in Juventus and mentioned Messi.

”Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar,” Ronaldo de Lima said.

He went on to mention the other footballers he loved watching asides Messi.

“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course, Mbappe,” he added.

On the comparison between him and the Portuguese, Ronaldo stated that it is not necessary because they both played for different generations.

However, the Brazilian admitted that he and Cristiano Ronaldo share similar qualities.

“It says a lot of people who look like me, it has a lot of speed, it finishes well, it has great movements, it hits excellent with both legs, it has an incredible stride.

“We have similar things, but I never liked comparisons, especially between players of different generations, because the situations are different,” Ronaldo further posited.

Before retiring from his decade long career in football, Ronaldo de Lima won two Ballon d’Or awards and played top flight football on Spain and Italy.