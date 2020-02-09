PSA World Rankings: Latest Nigerian Players Standings For February 2020

It is mixed fortune for Nigerian squash players according to the latest global rankings for February 2020 released penultimate Saturday by the world’s squash governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that US-based Babatunde Ajagbe who dropped four places to World No. 171 for the January rating now sits at No.160.

For top local player, Sodiq Taiwo, he rises to No. 324. However, Abdulrahaman Yusuf slipped twenty places to No. 380.

Adegoke Onaopemipo and Idowu Enimakure are placed No.248; No.385 respectively.

In the women’s category, Nigeria squash empress, Yemisi Olatunji stays at her career-best No. 104.

Her sister, Busayo, climbed up a bit too from No. 174 last month to No. 172 presently.

International players round-up

Egypt’s Mohamed ElShorbagy claimed top spot on the PSA Men’s World Rankings for the fourth time after he overtook compatriot Ali Farag on Saturday February 1st to return to World No.1.

📈 Rankings@AliFarag‘s 11-month reign at World No.1 has come to an end as he drops down to No.2.@TkMomen, @karimabdelgawad & @paulcollsquash complete the top five#squash pic.twitter.com/X7YgXH20bk — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) February 1, 2020

ElShorbagy relinquished the World No.1 ranking to Farag when he lost to him in the final of last year’s J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions.

However, the 29-year-old returned to the scene of that defeat last month and made amends with victory over World Champion Tarek Momen underneath the chandeliers of Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall to once again take the World No.1 mantle.

ElShorbagy is the fifth longest-serving male World No.1 of all time, with his 41 months atop the rankings only bettered by Jansher Khan, Jahangir Khan, Peter Nicol and Geoff Hunt.

“It means a lot getting back there again at the top,” said ElShorbagy.

“I have worked really hard in the off season for this moment to happen again in my career, and to experience it another time feels amazing. I have just stayed hungry and motivated and I’m always working on my game. Six years ago my game was so different than now and each year I have been making some changes to my game and trying to stay healthy and fit to keep that kind of consistency.

“The aim is always to be the best player in the world. Every player at the top tries to reach that target, so I am aware of the players behind me working very hard to try and achieve that, which makes it interesting and challenging at the top. But I have my goals and I want to try and keep this consistency going, which is always challenging.”

Farag drops down to No.2 for the first time since February 2019, while the rest of the top five – featuring Momen, former World No.1 Karim Abdel Gawad and World Championship runner-up Paul Coll – is unchanged.

Germany’s Simon Rösner rises a spot to No.6, swapping places with Peru’s Diego Elias, while Marwan ElShorbagy (No.8), Mohamed Abouelghar (No.9) and Miguel Rodriguez make up the rest of the top 10.

Welshman Joel Makin rises a spot to a career-high No.11 ranking, with Fares Dessouky dropping down to No.12. Saurav Ghosal stays at No.13, while Gregoire Marche and Zahed Salem retain their respective rankings of No.14 and No.15.

Mazen Hesham rises a place to No.16 – his highest ranking since January 2016 – as fellow Egyptian Omar Mosaad falls to No.17.

James Willstrop stays at No.18, ahead of Mostafa Asal, who rises two places to reach a career-high ranking of No.19. Adrian Waller rounds off the top 20.

French veteran Gregory Gaultier is the biggest mover in the men’s rankings. The former World No.1 returned to PSA action at the Tournament of Champions after 15 months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, beating Mosaad as he reached round three, before finally falling to Asal. The 37-year-old moves up 413 places to World No.130.

Another veteran of the game also enjoyed a big increase in his ranking as 37-year-old Alister Walker from Botswana rose 167 places to No.297. Walker, a former World No.12, was making his first PSA appearance in three months at the Pittsburgh Open and he now sits at his highest ranking since May 2019.

The full February PSA Women’s World Rankings Top 20 📈#squash pic.twitter.com/LUMa2D1NlY — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) February 1, 2020

In the meantime, France’s Camille Serme has moved back into the top three of the PSA Women’s World Rankings for February after her title victory at last month’s J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions.

Serme beat reigning World Champion Nour El Sherbini in New York’s Grand Central Terminal to win her first major PSA World Tour title in three years and that has seen her move up two places to break the top three for the first time since September 2019.

En route to the final, Serme beat World No.1 Raneem El Welily – who retains top spot for a 14th successive month – and Nouran Gohar, but Gohar avenged that defeat a week later as she overcame Serme before downing Nour El Tayeb to win the Carol Weymuller Open.

As a result, Gohar rises to World No.2, with El Sherbini and El Tayeb dropping to No.4 and No.5, respectively.

Kiwi Joelle King stays at No.6, while England’s Sarah-Jane Perry swaps places with America’s Amanda Sobhy as she rises a place to No.7. Tesni Evans stays at No.9, with Hania El Hammamy completing the top 10.

Annie Au and Joshna Chinappa remain at No.11 and No.12, respectively, while Salma Hany rises a spot to No.13 as Alison Waters falls the other way to No.14. Victoria Lust takes the last spot inside the top 15.

Yathreb Adel (No.16), Olivia Blatchford Clyne (No.17) and Nele Gilis (No.18) retain their spots, while Nadine Shahin moves up a place to No.19. Two-time World Junior Champion Rowan Elaraby moves up a spot to reach a joint career-high ranking of No.20.

The biggest risers in the women’s rankings are 15-year-old Englishwoman Torrie Malik and Egypt’s Salma El Alfy, who both move up 26 places to No.139 and No.193, respectively.