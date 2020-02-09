Phillip Schofield’s Wife Breaks Silence After He Came Out As Gay

Phillip Schofield’s wife, Steph has broken silence after he came out as gay after 27 years of marriage with her which produced two daughters.

Phillip Schofield, an ITV presenter, came out of the closet a few days ago saying he made the decision after learning from others who did.

According to he 57-year-old father of two: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family. Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

His wife has now opened up to The Sun saying: “We’ve had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage.”

A source revealed that Steph has no plans of divorcing Phillip Schofield until he has settled in a new relationship.

The source told The Mirror: “Steph isn’t bitter over Phil’s coming out. She isn’t the type to be spiteful by dragging him into court. She’s saying she’ll stick with him until he’s settled and happy in a new relationship, and then they’ll talk about an amicable split deal.”