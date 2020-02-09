No True Muslim Kills For God – Arewa Consultative Forum

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has reacted to the killings by Insurgents in the country by saying that no true Muslim would kill for God.

This was stated by the ACF Secretary-General, Anthony Sani stated this while reacting to President Buhari’s claim that 90% of attacks carried out by Boko Haram are on Muslims, not Christians

Sani who spoke to Daily Post described Boko Yas a common enemy which needs to be destroyed in Nigeria.

He said: “I do not have the exact figures as to how many Nigerians have been killed by the insurgence by religion but it is a known fact that most of Boko Haram sects are not only Muslims but are also people from North East.

“The same with their victims most of whom are Muslims and from North East. But I cannot know the exact proportion.”

According to the ACF, the terror groups use religion only for strategic reasons.

He said: “The sects do not target only Christians but also Muslims whom they consider are not willing to adhere to their version of Islam, even though we all know Boko Haram is not pursuing any jihad but is in search of mundane things like political power.

“Their resort to religion is for strategic reasons and not pity meant to attract the gullible as canon fodders.

“This was why President Obama once made a clear distinction between Islam and Islamic terrorism which desecrates Islam. No true Muslim can desecrate Islam by killing people for God Who does not need anybody to kill for Him.

“I want to believe Boko Haram is a common enemy to all Nigerians who should come together and unleash their synergistic potential against collective challenge for the good of all Nigerians regardless of creed and ethnicity.”