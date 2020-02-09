Nnamdi Kanu To Hunt Down Children Of Police Officers Over Parents’ Burial

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that if police officers invade the burial ceremony of his parents, their children will be hunted down.

Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the IPOB leader, will be buried on February 14, 2020.

Concise News reported that the Abia State Police Command issued a warning members of the outlawed IPOB not to attend the burial ceremony.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, who issued the warning, “Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.”

He added that the traditional prime minister in Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown) has been informed that the burial will not hold if IPOB members attend.

According to him, “They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area not to talk of participating in the burial.”

Speaking on what will happen if IPOB disregard the warning, Ene Okon said, “we are going to scatter the place.”

Reacting to the warning from the Police Command, Nnamdi Kanu took to his official Facebook page where he stated that, “if Inspector Okon and his commanders come to my father’s house to kill anyone on 14th February 2020 at my parents’ burial, we will hunt down their children”.