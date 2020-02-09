Nigerian Striker At The Double In Barcelona’s Super Cup Final Emphatic Victory

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala was on the score-sheet twice as Barcelona women’s team won the inaugural Spanish Super Cup on Sunday by thumping Real Sociedad 10-1 in the final at the Helmántico Stadium in Salamanca.

Concise News reports that the tournament follows the same format as the men’s has done this season, with Barca reaching the final by beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the semi-final.

Luis Cortes’ side then romped to victory on Sunday against Real Sociedad and were 6-0 up by half-time in a match played in front of 9,217 spectators.

More goals followed after the break with Marta Torrejon scoring four, reigning African footballer of the year, Oshoala and Alexia Putellas both scoring twice and Caroline Graham Hansen and Candela also on target.

Club President sends his congratulatory message

Writing in Catalan, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the President of Barcelona wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “The first Super Cup in history is yours! An impeccable season to dream of all the successes. Congratulations!”